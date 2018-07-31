Making your child's allergies known before the school year

It's almost time for students to hit the books, but one mom is encouraging parents to book some time with their child's teachers before the school year.

Making sure your child's allergies are known to school leaders ahead of time can set them up for a successful start to the year.

"With the school year quickly approaching, now is really the key time to get in there and get the groundwork laid for your students so that they're going to have a successful and safe year regarding their food allergies," Kirsten Sears, Bay County mom and co-founder of Food Allergy Families of Northwest Florida, said.

How can you make sure your child is ready before they take their seat on the first day of school?

"Typically at this point, I go ahead and email either the principal of the school or whoever your contact may be and just say, 'My daughter or son has severe food allergies and I'd like to set up a meeting with his or her teacher,'" Sears explained.

She said it's possible for children to carry his or her own EpiPen to school with the right paperwork.

"They have to have the doctor's paperwork filled out, so you need to get that done right now," Sears said.

This includes keeping EpiPen prescriptions current and getting new EpiPens ahead of the first day of school.

Once class is in session, the education goes beyond textbooks.

"I have some food allergy books that were age appropriate, and so I would send them in with the teacher and the teacher would read the food allergy story," Sears said.

She explained by having a story or a means of teaching peers about food allergies, it will raise awareness; especially when stressing that the EpiPen is not a toy.

Also in the classroom, Sears said if your child has a severe food allergy, it's important to make sure the classroom is free of that allergen.

For example, if another student has a snack with peanuts in it and uses a communal pencil or crayon, it could be dangerous for the student with that allergy.