Parents, students will soon have to learn about porn in Louisiana

Schools will soon be teaching kids about porn. A new law would make The Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education provide specific information about the dangers of pornography.

Political analysts said this law isn't out of the ordinary.

"But, you have to be careful, how do you talk about that, even if you just talk about some sort of sexual activity discussion or something related to that," Josh Stockley, a political analyst at ULM, said.

A reporter with Gray TV affiliate KNOE reached out to BESE to see how this would be taught. Officials provided a link to a flyer that's already in the state's website. Per the law, it warns parents and students about the dangers of sexually-charged cyber-bullying and the dangers of internet interaction with strangers. Plus, it gives parents a list of free internet filters to block specific sites.

This law is just one of more than 400 that passed during the regular legislative session in May.

The law calls porn addictive and destructive. Experts disagreed.

"That is not a threat, looking. But, acting on what you see can be a threat, but I don't see it as dangerous. But, again, we are talking about elementary students. Don't awaken them until it's time," Queen Christin Pasciri, a counselor, said.

Parents are split.

Across the state, Sex Education isn't required, but if it is taught in schools abstinence has to be a major part of the curriculum.

BESE tells me the state will be bringing related policy changes to the board for consideration at its August meeting. Those recommendations will be posted when the BESE August meeting agendas are released this Saturday.