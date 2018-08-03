SEARCH FOR MOLLIE: Press conference encourages public to still submit tips

Investigators leading the search for missing University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts held a press conference in Montezuma, encouraging people to call in with tips - including things seen on social media.

Authorities plan to update the investigation and will provide more statistics on other missing persons cases in Iowa.

Poweshiek County Sheriff Tom Kriegel, Iowa Department of Public Safety Investigative Operations Director Kevin Winker and Iowa Missing Person Clearinghouse Manager Medina Rahmanovic spoke at the event.