Proposal to remove security checkpoints at smaller airports draws strong response

The Transportation Security Administration has reportedly considered closing checkpoints at some of the nation's smallest commercial airports, but news of the proposal is generating a strong response.

"I think that the suggestion there are some airports where we would not do basic security checks of passengers is frightening and a horrible idea," Senator Tim Kaine told reporters on Thursday.

He was reacting to a story first reported by CNN, which suggested the agency had considered removing security checkpoints from 150 of the smallest commercial airports in the country.

Kaine said that would be an invitation for problems. And the suggestion the change is needed to save money, he said, is ridiculous.

Although it's unlikely passengers at the Roanoke Blacksburg Regional Airport would be affected, aviation experts say the impact on larger hub airports could be significant.

Brad Boettcher is the Director of Marketing and Air Service Development at Roanoke Blacksburg Regional Airport.

"I would be surprised if it became policy," Boettcher said. "Just because it's really not saving that much money out of the overall budget, as well as the operational issues for people that would connect into a hub and then have to go through screening after the fact."

A TSA spokesman said the agency must consider operational efficiencies during the budget process. And he said no operational changes would take place without a risk assessment to ensure the safety of the nation's aviation system.