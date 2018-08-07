Unknown dog disease spreading like wildfire

An unknown disease is spreading like wildfire among dogs. It sounds similar to a whooping cough for dogs.

Autumn Trails Veterinary Center in Charlottesville, Virginia said it has seen 22 dogs with it since Thursday.

Other vet practices have seen more than 40 dogs have a cough over the last month.

Emily Gordon, a manager at Autumn Trails, said the dogs that have come with the illness are all well-vaccinated dogs.

She said right now is not the time to socialize your dog with this disease spreading.

"With a lot of boarding facilities and people traveling, I think it's coming from dog parks, groomers, boarding, kennels," said Gordon. "Those are the main areas that it's coming from."

She said if your dog has a cough, go to a vet immediately. It can last up to three weeks.

Vets at Autumn Trails are running tests now to find out what exactly the disease is, and how it can be prevented.