Davenport district to review suspension, removal procedures

Davenport school district officials will be reviewing new procedures for suspensions, removals and use of rooms for both general-education and special-education students.

The review on Friday comes after an audit by the Iowa Department of Education. The audit conducted earlier this year found the district special-education program in "systemic non-compliance" with several parts of the federal law that governs education of students with disabilities.

State officials instructed the district's officials to reconvene Individualized Education Program meetings for some special-education students.

The district is collaborating with the Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency and the Iowa Department of Education to develop procedures for student suspensions, removals and the use of rooms. The new procedures will be shared with district staff at an Aug. 28 meeting.