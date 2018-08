Jackson County won't be getting a new jail.

Tuesday, voters turned down a $6.9 million bond issue.

More than 52 percent of voters favored the new jail, but it needed a 60 percent super-majority to pass.

The call to make safety and security improvements started more than a year ago.

In February 2017, two inmates escaped from the jail. They were both on the run for more than a week before authorities caught them.