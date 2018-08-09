Lee County Sheriff (IA) investigate possible child luring

Lee County Sheriff's office in Iowa is asking for the public's help finding a person on interest who may have attempted to lure a child away at a park.

Police say around 6 p.m. Wednesday, August 8th an 11 year old girl was approached by a white male, 6 feet tall, around 180 pounds with a bald head. The victim said the man appeared to be drunk and tried to stop her from entering a public restroom at the beach area in Pollmiller Park. He then reportedly asked her to come with him and keep persisting, but then walked away after the victim refused to allow him to touch her. The man left area before the victim could point him out to her family who were with her.

Deputies responded to the area and didn't locate anyone matching the description. Police are asking anyone who was in the area and may have seen this person to contact police.