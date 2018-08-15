Man arrested in Appleton suspected of human trafficking in 9 states

A man being held in the Outagamie County Jail is accused of human trafficking in nine states, including Wisconsin.

Glenwood Brown Jr. of Chicago was arrested on suspicion of trafficking two women in hotel rooms in Appleton and Grand Chute, the Wisconsin Department of Justice says.

In the criminal complaint, the women were 26 and 30 years old. The 30-year-old said she reached out to Brown because she was struggling to pay for her heroin habit. She also introduced Brown to her friend, the 26-year-old, who was addicted to heroin and methamphetamine.

The women said they would have sex with men. Brown would wait in the lobby or hide in the hotel room then collect the money and buy them drugs and condoms. The 26-year-old said she made about $800 a night.

They described Brown as manipulative and said he consistently threatened to leave them "in the middle of nowhere."

Investigators determined Brown posted 225 ads for prostitution in: Amarillo, Texas; Birmingham, Alabama; Chicago and western Illinois; Colorado Springs, Colorado; Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo, Michigan; Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; Omaha, Nebraska; St. Louis, Missouri; as well as Appleton, Milwaukee and Racine, Wisconsin.

Investigators say Brown used the website Backpage.com, which was taken over and shut down by federal authorities investigating its use by sex traffickers.