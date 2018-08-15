Missing dog in Middleton found on Tuesday

A Iowa woman was reunited with her missing dog on Tuesday, August 14th.

Hope, a German Shepherd-Beagle mix, escaped the babysitter on August 3 and they have been searching the Middleton area ever since.

Sarah Tiger and her dog, Hope, were in Madison, Wisconsin to support her husband, who passed away on August 5th.

"He was put in the ICU on the 30th," said Tiger. Knowing his health was deteriorating, Tiger brought Hope to see her husband.

The dog was taken to the vet after she was found. We hope to get an update from the owner on Wednesday.