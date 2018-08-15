Reynolds faces criticism for Iowa State Fair booth

Governor Kim Reynolds is facing criticism regarding her booth at the Iowa State Fairgrounds.

Des Moines State Representative Brian Meyer posted a picture Tuesday online accusing the Iowa Governor of violating a new state law.

The new law bars the use of money for any publication, promotion or exhibit that features the likeness of an elected official.

A statement by the Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board in mid-July said ""Notably the statute does not bar the use of certain items bearing the written name, voice or likeness of an elected official. Rather, it prohibits “the expenditure of public moneys” for certain things."

The statement issued July 13 by the board said there was no expenditure prohibited on or before July 1.

A spokesperson for Gov. Reynolds said the use of last year's fair booth is in compliance with the new one. The spokesperson told TV9 the Governor's Office chose to reuse the booth instead of spending money for a new one this year.