Murder suspect, FBI's Most Wanted, dances his way to custody

Monday marks a pivotal moment of a double-murder case out of Benton Harbor, Michigan. Authorities walked Antwan Mims off the plane at the Southwest Michigan Regional Airport shortly after 1 p.m. Monday.

It's a search that they say they're glad is finally over.

Mims, fazed only by the sun Monday, danced his way into a squad car.

"It's almost like it was a joke. He's taken two people's lives," Benton Harbor Director of Public Safety Dan McGinnis said.

Despite Mims' actions, his capture is the result of more than four months of hard work by local, state and federal law enforcement.

Authorities flew to Georgia Monday morning for the transport. That's where, on July 31st, FBI agents found and arrested Mims in a home in the city of College Park.

McGinnis describes Mims' capture as tremendous.

"He's an extremely dangerous individual. Any person that would do that is, gotta be off the streets, gotta be off the streets," he added.

Mims is accused in the March 25the deadly shooting of two young fathers at a house party on Lavette Street in Benton Harbor.

Witnesses told police that Mims walked up to Cortez Miller, 22, and Michael Johnson, 29, and fired. While the men were on the ground police say Mims shot Miller in the back of the head and Johnson in the face.

"It makes you wonder where a person's mindset is to be that cold blooded. It's why he's so dangerous - to go up and do that, in front of all those witnesses is unconscionable," McGinnis said.

Detectives have yet to release a motive, but do believe Mims was a hit man for the Gangster Disciples street gang.

He is now in the Berrien County Jail awaiting arraignment.