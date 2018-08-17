How to prepare as parents take on children's massive college debt

The estimated loan debt of American college students is hard to comprehend. It's estimated at somewhere near $1.5 trillion. As more students go deep into debt, someone else is also picking up part, or a lot, of the bill: Mom and Dad. A New York Times report shows that many parents are taking on more college debt for their kids.

Thousands of University of Kentucky students are moving into their new home away from home on campus. By August 22, when fall classes begin at UK, students will jam the campus and navigate their academic and social agendas. They will also be shouldering a growing student loan debt and UK is not alone.

"While it is an expensive endeavor, and actually one of the first financial decisions that a student will make in their lifetime, is where to go to college. And what that financial attributes are taking on that loan. It's an important decision and a weighty one," UK Associate Provost in Enrollment Management Christine Harper said.

That may be an understatement. Look at the next numbers.

It's estimated 63 percent of the college graduates in the state of Kentucky will leave school with debt. The average student loan debt in Kentucky is nearly $29,000, ranking Kentucky 21st in the country.

At UK, a year of tuition, room, board and books costs an in-state student about $25,000. That jumps to $42,000 for out-of-state students.

Harper and UK Associate Provost in Academic Excellence Operations Kirsten Turner said the university has several options for students beyond taking on more student loan debt. The UK Leads program offers grants and scholarships. That includes emergency grants, funds set aside for the last two years of school when money is especially tight, and one-time grants in the fall.

"We have a student financial wellness office, as well as a financial ombud who if families and students find they need additional support, they can come to us. We've expanded both of these offices in the last several years," Turner said.

They also say more parents are turning to the Parent Plus Loan.

"I think nationally the data supports that about a third of parents are saying and plan to help provide assistance to their student," Harper says.

While UK students are moving in, other families are transporting their students to other schools, and some are out-of-state.

"It's quite overwhelming to have to pack up two at the same time," Dawn Scott of Lexington said.

At the Scott family household in Lexington, it's a busy time. Blake will be a sophomore at Ole Miss. Maggie starts her freshman year at College of Charleston in South Carolina. It's a financial burden their parents have planned for since almost their births.

"We started when they were babies, putting money away, every year as much as we could," their mother said.

Mom and dad plan to handle the school expenses like tuition, books, and room. Their children must get a job while attending school beginning sophomore year to help with other expenses. The parents said this is a real-life lesson in economics.

"We want them to understand what a commitment this is for us to do this for them. We want them to take school seriously, and know that they have four years to get in and out, and we want them to learn to budget their money when they're living on their own," Dawn said.

The bottom line for the Scotts is that they plan for their college students to leave school with no loan debt.

"I was lucky enough to be blessed, to have my parents pay for my school as they do," Blake Scott said. "They've helped me out a tremendous amount in my life. I feel a little guilty here and there because they're paying for it. I'm not helping out, and I went out of state, which is more expensive."

The Scott family did something that college financial advisors highly recommend as perhaps the most important factor, no matter your means.

"Planning early. Whatever that looks like for your family, much like you're planning for parents or what you do for after retirement," Harper said. "What do you do to put yourself in a good financial state so that your students, your children can have the access to whatever education they would like at what level."

If you would like to see how Kentucky's public and private colleges compare when it comes to student debt, click here.