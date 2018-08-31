New details on the North Scott School lockdown

New Details on gun scare at North Scott Junior High School.

Police say around 8:30 a.m. Friday officers were called to the school in reference to a student with a handgun. Officers took a 12 year old male into custody, they also recovered a .22 caliber handgun.

The gun was loaded but no shots were fired during the incident. A female teacher is being credited with disarming the student before police arrived on scene. The school was placed on lockdown while officers investigated.

The 12 year old is being charged with attempted murder and is being held in the Scott County Juvenile Detention Facility.

Original story: The North School School District confirms to TV-6 the junior high is currently on lockdown. According to a district email sent to TV-6 internally, all students are safe at the school. The district asks parents to not come to the school or call as they are processing the information.

According to that district email, a junior high student brought a gun to the school. According to the district email, the student is in custody and the gun is secured. The school is working with law enforcement. The email says counselors will visit each classroom to "ensure our students feel safe."

After the lockdown, the district email says school will resume as normal.