The 4th annual Bikers for Backpacks ride took place today. The rules were simple, like in the past. Each person paid a fee of one children's backpack with at least three different types of school supplies in it. The volunteers and bikers met at 9 this morning outside of Kavanaugh's Bar and Grill in Rock Island, Illinois.

The event is fairly new, but those involved say it has grown in participants over the last few years. "It's grown every year. It's just been a success and I'm looking forward to continuing it on for many more years," said event coordinator and motorcyclist Chris Gustafson. "We feel like we need to give each kid a fair shake and to get off on the right foot," he said. "You shouldn't have to worry about borrowing a pencil or a piece of paper to do an assignment."

The First Day Fund is made up of Rock Island Kiwanis members and Rock Island teachers. They filled a truck with backpacks all morning as people arrived in their bikes with school goodies. Kiwanis member Liz Loveless says that the bikers contacted the First Day Fund and asked if there was any way they could help with gathering school supplies, and the event took off. "It was just this perfect matchup and every year it just seems to get bigger and better," she said.

The ride ends at Schweibert Park in Rock Island, where the students from Rock Island schools celebrate their "Rock the Schoolyear" event. Loveless says the kids cheer and laugh when all the motorcycles rev up their engines.

Both Loveless and Gustafson made sure to stress that the Bikers for Backpacks event is not only for bikers, but for anyone who wishes to help.

"You don't even have to have a motorcycle if you want to follow in your car or if you just want to show up and donate, you're more than welcome," said Gustafson.

"There are folks that have shown up today with backpacks and said I'm not really going to ride but I support this event and if you have an extra T-shirt I'll throw in 10 bucks and get a t shirt," said Loveless. "Great! That's our response: Great."

The next First Day Fund event will be on August 4th at the Rock Island Hyvee. The event starts at 11 A.M. and will last until 2 P.M.