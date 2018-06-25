4th of July falls on a Wednesday, Americans not expected to celebrate as much

With the 4th of July holiday falling on "Hump Day" a few less Americans may be celebrating and spending.

According to the National Retail Federation, more than 216-million Americans (87%) plan to observe Independence Day next month. That's slightly down from last year's 219-million.

At least 153-million Americans are planning a picnic or cookout with friends and family.

They will spend a total of about $6.9-billion on the food for their festivities. That calculates to about $75.35 per person.