4th synthetic marijuana-related death reported in Illinois

There has been another death in Illinois involving synthetic marijuana use. More than 150 people in Illinois in 13 counties have been sickened by synthetic cannabinoids laced with rat poison.

Two of the deaths occurred in men who were in their 20s; the third was a man in his 40s. The most recent death was a woman in her 30s in central Illinois.

Individuals who have been sickened by the synthetic cannabinoids have reported coughing up blood, blood in the urine, severe bloody nose, bleeding gums, and/or internal bleeding. A chemical found in rat poison, brodifacoum, prevents blood from clotting, resulting in severe bleeding.

“We continue to see new cases of individuals experiencing severe bleeding after using synthetic cannabinoids,” said IDPH Director Nirav D. Shah, M.D., J.D. “Like so many other drugs, synthetic cannabinoids are addictive and people are not able to give them up. Alternatively, they think that it won’t happen to them because they know their dealer or trust wherever they purchased the drugs. If you know someone who uses synthetic cannabinoids, tell them these are deadly products and try to help them get treatment.”

The drugs can be found at convenience stores, gas stations, drug paraphernalia shops, novelty stores, and online. But since synthetic marijuana is not regulated and people don’t know what chemicals may be in them, officials urge people not to use them, ever.