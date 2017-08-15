5 drugs in Tiger Woods' system at time of arrest

There were five drugs in Tiger Woods’ system when he was arrested in May. That’s according to a toxicology report.

The report lists two painkillers, including Vicodin, the sleep aid Ambien, Xanax and THC.

Police in Jupiter, Florida arrested the golfer on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Officers say they found Woods asleep in his car, not far from his home.

The next month Woods checked into a clinic for help dealing with prescription drugs. Woods has undergone four back surgeries since 2014.

Woods says in a statement that he was trying to treat his back and insomnia on his own and realizes it ‘was a mistake to do so without medical assistance.’

