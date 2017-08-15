5 drugs in Tiger Woods' system at time of arrest

Updated: Tue 12:24 PM, Aug 15, 2017

JUPITER, Fla. (NBC) - There were five drugs in Tiger Woods’ system when he was arrested in May. That’s according to a toxicology report.

The report lists two painkillers, including Vicodin, the sleep aid Ambien, Xanax and THC.

Police in Jupiter, Florida arrested the golfer on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Officers say they found Woods asleep in his car, not far from his home.
The next month Woods checked into a clinic for help dealing with prescription drugs. Woods has undergone four back surgeries since 2014.

Woods says in a statement that he was trying to treat his back and insomnia on his own and realizes it ‘was a mistake to do so without medical assistance.’

Related Information

 Here is Tiger Woods’ full statement:

 
"As I previously said, I received professional help to manage my medications. Recently, I had been trying on my own to treat my back pain and a sleep disorder, including insomnia, but I realize now it was a mistake to do this without medical assistance. I am continuing to work with my doctors, and they feel I've made significant progress. I remain grateful for the amazing support that I continue to receive and for the family and friends that are assisting me."
 
"Regarding my back, I recently spoke to my surgeon and he's very pleased with how my fusion is healing. I'm right on schedule. I'm now doing some light lifting, riding a stationary bike and putting a little."
 

 