5 percent increase in passengers at Quad City International Airport last month

After a downward trend for several years, the Quad City International Airport saw an increase in passengers last month.

According to figures released by the airport, the total number of passengers increased by 5 percent from 50,038 in 2017 to 52,416 in February 2018. It's also the first February to see an increase in total passengers since 2014.

The airport says the continuation of flight service to Punta Gordo (Ft. Myers, Florida) area, which was not running last year, has a lot to do with it, but, they are also seeing an increase in the number of people traveling this month for spring break.

Spokesperson Cathie Rochau says there were over 1,500 cars parked in the airport parking lot during the week of March 15. She adds because schools are taking breaks at different times, "the flow continues to be good and there are lots of families traveling."

Rochau reminds travelers to arrive at the airport 90 minutes to two hours before their flight during holiday seasons and early mornings when the airport is the busiest.

