5-year-old boy raises money for fallen Indiana officer

5-year-old Malachi Fronczak is putting the rest of his summer before starting Kindergarten to good use.

Fronczak opened up "Malachi's Magnificent Lemonade" over the weekend and has been selling lemonade to raise money for the family of fallen Indiana officer Lt. Aaron Allen, who was shot in the line of duty Thursday in Homecroft, Ind.

All proceeds from lemonade sales will be going to Lt. Allen's family and they come in different flavors, like raspberry and pink.

If you're unable to stop by "Malachi's Magnificent Lemonade", a GoFundMe for Lt. Allen's family has also been set up.

