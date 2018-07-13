500,000 Illinois Voters had their Information stolen in 2016 Elections Hacking

Update 7/13/18: Rock Island County Clerk Karren Kinny has confirmed that the Illinois State Board was hacked and that Rock Island County was not affected.

Rock Island County has taken steps to update security and the state is allocating money to educate and hire teams of IT experts to look into the matter.

Original: 500,000 Illinois Voters have had their Information stolen in the 2016 Elections Hacking. The information includes Social security numbers and addresses.

The llinois State Board of Elections will be holding a Press Conference on the U.S. Dept. of Justice Indictment In 2016 Elections Hacking at 3pm that will provide more details.

