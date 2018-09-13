6 dead including gunman in shooting spree in Southern California

Authorities say a gunman killed five people, including his wife, before turning the gun on himself as a Kern County sheriff's deputy closed in on Wednesday.

There was no immediate word on what sparked the shootings that took place at a home and a business in Bakersfield, which is some 90 miles (145 kilometers) north of Los Angeles.

Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood says the man first showed up at a trucking business with his wife where he confronted another man shortly before 5:30 p.m.

Youngblood says the husband shot the person at the trucking company, then turned and shot his wife, then chased and shot another man who had shown up.

He said the gunman then went to a home where he shot two people.

