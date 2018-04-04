6 residential search warrants served in Davenport

Officers from the Davenport Police Department’s Emergency Services Team, Bettendorf Police Department’s Emergency Response Unit and the Scott County Sherriff’s Office Emergency Services Team served 6 residential search warrants in the City of Davenport on Wednesday, April 4th.

The locations of the warrants include one in the 900 block of W 6th Street; one in the 1300 block of Warren Street; two in the 2200 block of W 2nd Street; one in the 2200 block of W 3rd Street; and one in the 1400 block of Brady Street. All of these search warrants are in reference to on-going criminal investigations related to Gun Crimes, Arson, and other felony crimes.

There was one related arrest. Arnoldo Herrera, 24 of Davenport was charged with Carrying Weapons, Possession of Controlled Substance and Criminal Gang Participation.

The areas of the search warrants are secure with no danger to the public. No injuries were reported. Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division are following up on the investigations.