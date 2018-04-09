60/70s Return For First Time Since November This Week

We may have a few inches of snow on the ground this morning, but spring is definitely here. By Wednesday highs will reach the 60s and by Thursday and Friday some areas will hit 70°!

Strong south winds will return on Wednesday helping us reach the mid 60s. Snow will be an after thought by Thursday night as a few storms are possible. Friday will likely be the warmest day and best chance for widespread 70s, but it won't stick around into the weekend as strong front brings storms and cooler air back for the weekend. In fact it may be cool enough for flurries or light snow early next week. So enjoy the warmth while it's here!