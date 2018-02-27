60s On Tap Today!

Spring like weather continues today with breezy south winds and highs in the 60s. The average high is 40° to this is well above normal, but not quite record high territory with the record standing at 71° back in 1976.

Active weather arrives tonight and Wednesday. Showers will be possible SE of the QC overnight and .25"-.75" of rain is likely from Wednesday night into Thursday. This will lead to minor rises in rivers and tributaries again. Temperatures will plummet Thursday morning and rain will change over to snow with a few inches possible, especially NE of the QC. There is no continuity in model runs, so this forecast is not very confident right now and one that bears watching.