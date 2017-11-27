64.7 pounds of Marijuana found on Amtrak train in Galesburg, 2 arrested

Two men were arrested on marijuana charges after Knox County Sheriff's Deputies found over $250,000 worth of marijuana on an Amtrak train on Thanksgiving afternoon, Thursday, November 23.

Officials say the deputies were making security checks at the Amtrak station after receiving information about suspicious activity on the California Zephyr. When the train arrived, they located three bags that didn't have an owner name on them. The bags and two men were removed from the train.

After an investigation, officials say they found a large amount of marijuana that was individually packed in vacuum sealed bundles. The total weight of the marijuana from all three bags was 64.7 pounds.

The two passengers, 29-year-old Christopher Miller of Kissimmee, Fla. and 35-year-old Kareem Cardinal King of Brooklyn, N.Y. were arrested and charged with cannabis trafficking over 5000 grams and manufacturing/delivery of cannabis over 5000 grams.