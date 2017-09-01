7 Illinois airmen, 1 aircraft to help in Texas after Harvey

The Illinois National Guard says it's sending seven airmen and a C-130 cargo plane to help with the response to Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

The guard says the members of the 182nd Airlift Wing will leave Peoria on Thursday for Dallas and are expected to help with storm relief and recovery for the next three to four days. Guard officials say the C-130 aircraft is capable of transporting personnel and supplies in and out of Texas from across the country.

Illinois National Guard Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Richard Hayes says he's proud that Illinois can "play a part in supporting the national and the people of Texas."

Harvey has weakened and its floodwaters are dropping in much of the Houston area, but the death toll from the storm is rising.