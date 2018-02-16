7 Iowa teens arrested in sexting case

Seven teenagers in northwestern Iowa have been arrested on criminal charges for sharing nude photos on their phones.

Police have not named the juveniles who are students in the Storm Lake School District.

The Sioux City Journal reports the arrests came after an investigation that began Feb. 6 after reports of multiple students at Storm Lake High School sharing nude photos via text messages.

Six Storm Lake High School students and one Storm Lake Middle School student were arrested on charges ranging from felony exploitation of a minor to misdemeanor dissemination of obscene material to a minor.

The Sioux City Journal reports that police have said several cellphones were seized in the investigation.

Nine minors are believed to be involved in 15 incidents in which photos were sent to juveniles in Storm Lake, in several other nearby Iowa cities, and as far away as Graham, Washington.

Two boys, 15, and another aged 17 face felony charges.

Four girls ranging in age from 13 to 17 face misdemeanor charges.