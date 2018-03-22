7 drug arrests during traffic stops on I-80 in Henry County, Ill.

Several people are under arrest on drug trafficking charges. Illinois State Police based in East Moline say its the result of traffic stops made on Interstate 80 in Henry County from March 10th through March 12th.

Seven people were arrested after initially being stopped for traffic violations. In all, troopers seized several hundred pounds of marijuana, as well as heroin fentanyl and liquid codeine.

Here is a list of those arrested:

• 82 pounds of Cannabis, March 10, 2018 @ 9:50 pm, I-80E/B @ MM 22 (2 miles East of Geneseo)

o Elizabeth V. Clayton, F, 25, Schenectady, NY (Cannabis Trafficking, Taken to Henry County Jail)

o Leahcim J. Ferguson, M, 32, Schenectady, NY (Cannabis Trafficking, Taken to Henry County Jail)

• 8 kilograms of Heroin and 5 kilograms of Fentanyl, March 11, 2018 @ 10:15 pm, I-80 E/B MM 22 (2 miles East of Geneseo)

o Jimmy M. Mata Lozano, M, 29, San Tan Valley, AZ (Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Taken to Henry County Jail)

• 153 pounds of Cannabis, 3 pounds of Cannabis Wax and 3 bottles of Liquid Codeine, March 12, 2018 @ 3:20 pm, I-80 E/B @ MM 24 (2 Miles West of Atkinson)

o 17 year old Male Juvenile

