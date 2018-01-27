7-year-old Bettendorf boy passes away after battling health problems

A long road for a Bettendorf family and their son, Will Kohn, has ended.

The family posted to Facebook Saturday afternoon, "Will fought one hell of a fight for seven years but he left us peacefully early this afternoon. He can now be the boy we always dreamed him to be able to be. He can run around, shoot hoops and just be a normal 7 year old boy."

The family also mentioned that Will went septic earlier this week and earlier in January had found out that he had tumors throughout his GI tract.

The young boy fought heart problems since birth and received a heart transplant in September.

He was also able to witness the first "Kinnick Wave" from the hospital, where Iowa fans wave to kids after the First Quarter during home games.

Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley fans also had their own "Kinnick Wave" to support Will and his family.

Hundreds of people are reaching out to the family via Facebook remembering Will and sending their condolences.



