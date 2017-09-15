70 candidates to take part in 11th annual naturalization ceremony

Seventy candidates from 30 countries will take part in the 11th annual naturalization ceremony at the Herbert Hoover Presidential Library-Museum in West Branch, Iowa. Candidates will take the oath of allegiance to the United States at 1:30 p.m. Four federal agencies and a private foundation are collaborating to host the ceremony. In previous ceremonies, over 700 immigrants became American citizens. The Herbert Hoover Presidential Museum is located in West Branch, Iowa 1/4 mile north of Interstate 80.