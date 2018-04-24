70s Today/80s By Early Next Week?

We hit 75° yesterday tying the warmest day so far this year. Well temperatures will be even warmer as we get into Sunday and Monday of next week! Right now we are calling for a forecast high of 79° on Monday afternoon. If we manage to hit 80° it would easily be first time this year we've done it. This got me to thinking...when do we typically see 80° in the QCA. Well I did some digging and here are the stats.

Latest 80° day: 6/9/1892

Last year: 3/24/17

Average: 4/21

Earliest: 3/12/1990

As you can see numbers are all over the place, but what makes this year so interesting is this would the latest in the year we haven't hit 80° since 5/6/2008, so nearly a decade! So there you have it, all you need to know about the QCA and hitting 80°.