7th Avenue eastbound to close in Moline on Wednesday

7th Avenue eastbound will close in Moline beginning on Wednesday, July 18.

The IDOT says weather permitting, the closure will be between the I-74 ramps and 21st Street A through mid-August.

Eastbound 7th Avenue detour: Motorists will be directed to take northbound 19th Street to eastbound 6th Avenue to southbound 23rd Street to westbound 7th Avenue.

I-74 ramp access: Westbound I-74 traffic taking the 7th Avenue ramp will only be able to turn left onto westbound 7th Avenue. Eastbound I-74 traffic taking the 7th Avenue ramp will only be able to turn right onto westbound 7th Avenue.

You can find more information by visiting the I74 River Bridge's website. You can find that website by