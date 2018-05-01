80s Again Today/Becoming Stormy Next Few Days

Another warm and windy day is on tap with highs well into the 80s this afternoon. We can't rule out a stray shower around midday today, but the more active weather starts after dark tonight.

A slow moving cold front will give us chances for storms over the next few days the following is a quick summary on timing and threats will more details to follow in the upcoming days.

The first chance for storms will be between midnight and 6AM Wednesday. These storms will form well to our west and weaken as they enter our area. Severe threat:very low

The second round will be Wednesday night between 6PM-Midnight.

Severe threat: low (Hail and high winds primary threat)

The final round will be Thursday afternoon between 3PM-8PM.

Severe threat: Moderate (all modes of severe weather possible)

