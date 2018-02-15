9-1-1 service down for some in Whiteside County

Whiteside County Sheriff's Office says a fiber optic phone line has been damaged in the Prophetstown area. Because of the damaged phone line, the land lines are affected in this area.

Officials say residents will not be able to call 9-1-1 for emergency assistance. If you call 9-1-1 from a land line you will get a busy signal.

For emergencies, resident should call Whiteside County Sheriff's Office at 815-772-4044. Whiteside County Sheriff's Office will keep everyone informed with any further updates as they become available.