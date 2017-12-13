9-year-old boy donates life savings to hospital, plans to donate more

A 9-year-old boy who donated his life savings to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's hospital plans to donate even more money.

Riley Lafrenz sent all of his money, which totaled more than $50, with a handwritten note to the hospital last week. He said the Hawkeye Wave inspired him to give to the kids.

The Indianola nine-year-old said he was using the money to save up for the National Football League trading cards he wanted.

So the NFL commissioner called Riley Monday to thank him and say he was proud of him.

Now Riley and his family hope to keep focused on supporting kids at the hospital.

"I decided the Iowa Children's Hospital needs the money more than I do," Riley said. "I hope it can get all the kids out of the hospital and maybe save some more sick kids that come in after that."

Riley predicts with his latest fundraising effort he has collected more than $200 for the hospital.