90° Heat Returns This Weekend

Well we knew this stretch of comfortable weather in the middle of summer had to come to an end and it will end on Friday when we get back the 80s and 90s. It's been an impressive summer thus far with 23 days in the 90s which is well above the normal of 15 by this time of August. The long term forecast calls for above normal temps the next two weeks so we will likely add a few more 90° days in the near future. Stay cool friends!