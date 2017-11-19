90-day deadline for reward money regarding Trudy Appleby case is extended

It has been 21 years since Trudy Appleby's disappearance and her uncle said hope keeps him going.

"For me, it's hope. I always hold onto hope. If there's a chance... It takes a lot of courage to have that much hope," said Ray Eddleman, Trudy's uncle.

The family and Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities put out a 10,000 dollar reward for information regarding the case in August. The reward is set to expire, but Eddleman says the family decided to extend the deadline until December 31st.

"It's that one person that needs to call. We so much appreciate all the people in the quad cities that call with the tips and the leads, but there's somebody in the group, the group of people that were involved in this -- there's somebody within their group, a family member, a friend, and that's the person we're looking for to call," he said.

He said his family is still looking for answers and wants someone to do the right thing.

"We're not asking to put anybody in jail, we just want the truth," he said.

The family thought they were one step closer to finding more answers in October when police searched Campbell's island. Cadaver dogs had picked up the scent of human remains, but no remains were found.

The family said police found items not belonging to Trudy specifically.

"Yeah it's difficult. It's difficult to get let down... But I can't imagine going another 20 years and not finding out, so I'll take what I can get," said Eddleman.

Eddleman said his family needs closure.

"To us, every time that Trudy's name is brought up, it means that people are still talking about her. It means that the truth of what happened to Trudy is still on people's minds and they want to know and that means that the possibility of the truth coming, coming to light is still a possibility," he said.

If you have any information regarding the case, you can send anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers and call their tip hotline at 309-762-9500.

