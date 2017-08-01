$90,000 in grant money will be awarded to Rock Island Teachers and Schools

The Rock Island-Milan Education Foundation (RIMEF) will award nearly $90,000 through its P.R.I.M.E. Grant Program (Promoting Rock Island Milan Education) to Rock Island-Milan School District teachers and schools for the 2017/2018 school year.

51 individual teachers, school/departmental, and district grants will be distributed at the Opening Day All Staff Meeting starting at 8:30 a.m. on August 1 at Rock Island High School. The RIMEF will present their grants at approximately 9:40 a.m.

P.R.I.M.E. Grants are given to teachers and schools for new programs, technologies, and materials that would go otherwise unfunded. The P.R.I.M.E. Grants are made possible through the generosity of donors who, understanding the needs of the schools, have enabled the RIMEF to increase the awards each year.

The Rock Island-Milan Education Foundation was formed in 1986 to enhance academic opportunities for student success in the Rock Island-Milan School District. The Foundation manages scholarships for students, distributes grants to teachers in the district for classroom needs, and works to fund programs throughout the District to aid students’ academic success.