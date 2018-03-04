The Latest on the 90th annual Academy Awards, which are being bestowed Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood (all times local):

7:45 p.m.

There may not have been a dress code, but the #MeToo movement has been a key talking point at the Oscars, especially in a segment that brought three women onstage who have been instrumental figures in the unfolding Harvey Weinstein story.

Actresses Ashley Judd, Annabella Sciorra and Salma Hayek came out to introduce a montage that celebrated diversity in cinematic storytelling - including gender and race. First, they each referred to the reckoning that has occurred since the Weinstein story broke last October, launching the #MeToo and Time's Up movements.

Judd, whose accusations appeared in the first New York Times article about Weinstein, spoke about "new voices, different voices, OUR voices." She then shouted, "''Time's Up!"

The #MeToo movement was also a key subject in Jimmy Kimmel's opening monologue, and on the red carpet, with women like #MeToo founder Tarana Burke addressing the next steps that the movement needs to take.

- Jocelyn Noveck

7:40 p.m.

"Get Out" has won the Academy Award for best original screenplay, giving writer-director Jordan Peele a historic win.

Peele is the first African-American writer to win in the category.

His win was greeted by thunderous applause in the Dolby Theatre, which Peele tried to quiet. He said in his acceptance speech that he stopped writing his horror sensation "about 20 times because I thought it was impossible."

But Peele says he kept writing because he knew if it got made, he knew "people would hear it and see it."

Peele is also nominated for best director and "Get Out" is competing in the best picture category.

7:30 p.m.

"Call Me By Your Name" has won the Academy Award for best adapted screenplay, making screenwriter James Ivory the oldest Oscar winner ever.

Ivory is 89 years old and was half of the famed independent filmmaking duo along with the Ismail Merchant, who died in 2015.

Ivory had wanted to co-direct "Call Me By Your Name," but ran into trouble with investors. He has said he has no plans to retire, and is working on a new screenplay.

"Call Me By Your Name" is an adaptation of a 2007 novel by Andre Aciman. Ivory thanked Aciman first during his acceptance speech, saying it's his policy to always thank the person whose work he adapted first.

He also thanked Merchant and their collaborator, the late writer Ruth Prawer Jhabvala.

7:25 p.m.

Allison Janney has emerged with not just an Oscar but a theater full of fans for both her award-winning role in "I, Tonya" and her charming acceptance speech.

After capturing the Oscar for best supporting actress, Janney returned to the theater where she was immediately swamped during the next commercial break by people wanting to take selfies with her.

During her speech Janney credited not only her co-stars and others who worked on the film but even the scene-stealing bird that appeared in the dark comedy about the Tonya Harding-Nancy Kerrigan skating rivalry that resulted in an attack on Kerrigan just before the 1994 Olympics.

- Andrew Dalton (andyjamesdalton) from inside the Dolby Theatre

7:15 p.m.

If they were giving out Oscars for the most popular arrival in the Oscar backstage press room, the hands-down winner would be Kobe Bryant.

The former Los Angeles Lakers star arrived in the press room to a near standing ovation and was swamped with the most questions of the evening so far. Bryant won for the animated short film he wrote, "Dear Basketball."

Bryant told reporters, "I feel better than winning a championship, to be honest with you. I swear I do."

When he told people he wanted to write and tell stories after retiring from basketball, Bryant said he the reaction was, "That's cute, you'll be depressed when your career's over. To be here now and have this sense of validation, this is crazy man."

- John Rogers in the Oscars interview room

6:40 p.m.

"Coco" is the winner of the best animated feature Academy Award.

The Disney and Pixar collaboration tells the story of a Mexican boy who dreams of being a musician despite his family's wishes.

"Coco" has drawn widespread praise for the culturally authentic way it presents Mexico's "Day of the Dead" culture.

Its signature song, "Remember Me," is also nominated in the best original song category.

The best animated short Oscar was awarded to "Dear Basketball," making former Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant an Oscar winner.

6:30 p.m.

Allison Janney has won the best supporting actress Oscar for her role in "I, Tonya."

Janney won for her caustic portrayal of Tonya Harding's mother, LaVona Harding in the film about the figure skater's life.

It is Janney's first Oscar win. She has won seven Emmys for her roles on the NBC drama "The West Wing" and the CBS comedy "Mom."

The actress started her acceptance speech by joking, "I did it all by myself." She quickly changed course, saying, "Nothing could be further from the truth."

6:25 p.m.

Chile's "A Fantastic Woman" has been named the winner of the best foreign language film Academy Award.

The film from director Sebastian Lelio stars transgender actress Daniela Vega as a woman who faces acrimony and scrutiny after the death of her lover. Lelio called Vega the inspiration for the film.

6:10 p.m.

Working in a comedy bit from one of the signature moments of the Oscar-nominated film "Get Out," Jimmy Kimmel has told this year's winners that if they rambled in their acceptance speeches they wouldn't be played offstage by music.

Instead, Kimmel had actor Lakeith Stanfield race on stage and scream, "Get out," just as he did in the movie.

Only Stanfield didn't get out when the bit was over - at least not initially.

Instead, he remained on center stage, dressed in his "Get Out" get-up, long after the bit was over and the television cameras had cut away from him.

Finally a crew member came out and ushered him off stage.

- Andrew Dalton (andyjamesdalton) from inside the Dolby Theatre

5:40 p.m.

"Icarus" has won the best documentary feature Academy Award.

The film tells the story of a doping program used by Russian athletes through accounts from the man who says he oversaw it.

Director Bryan Fogel said in his acceptance speech that he hopes the film is a wake-up call about the dangers of Russia.

5:30 p.m.

Ryan Seacrest typically gets the most sought-after interviews on the red carpet, but on Oscars night he had a lot of idle time.

Some of the key nominees and stars did not stop for interviews with the host of E!'s Oscars red carpet show. Timothee Chalamet, Margot Robbie and others walked past him, as did Oscar winner Viola Davis. Octavia Spencer told him he looked handsome but did not do an interview. Director Dee Rees seemed to wave no when someone asked if she wanted to stop.

Several stars, including Mary J. Blige, Allison Janney and Whoopi Goldberg did stop to speak to Seacrest.

There was speculation that stars would avoid Seacrest because of sexual harassment allegations levied against him by a former employee. E! Said it investigated the claims and found insufficient evidence of the woman's claims.

5:15 p.m.

Sam Rockwell's portrayal of a racist sheriff's deputy in "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" has won the best supporting actor Oscar.

Rockwell had been considered the favorite to win the award, after picking up the same honor at the Screen Actors Guild Awards last month and other honors.

His character has been the focus of backlash against "Three Billboards" by some who see its portrayal of racism as simplistic.

Rockwell's acceptance speech focused on his love of movies, which he says his father helped foster by pulling him out of school when he was a young boy to go see a film.

5:05 p.m.

Jimmy Kimmel has opened the 90th annual Academy Award by telling winners to pause a beat before coming up to the stage.

Kimmel's joke was a reference to last year's best picture fiasco. He also poked fun at accounting firm PwC, which caused the error last year. Kimmel says he turned down a skit on the accountants last year and the mistaken reading of "La La Land" was a result of the accountants trying to do comedy.

The late-night host also referenced the sexual harassment scandal that has roiled Hollywood, mentioning disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein by name and saying he deserved to be expelled from the academy most of all. He also joked the Oscar statuette is the ideal embodiment of the moment - because it lacked a penis.

Kimmel joked about the statue, "He is literally a statute of limitations.'"

He also gave a shout-out to the #MeToo and Time's Up movements, saying the audience could expect to hear more about them later in the show.

The show opened with a black-and-white newsreel-style montage showing footage from Sunday, poking fun at some of the nominees including Gary Oldman, last year's best actress winner Emma Stone and others.