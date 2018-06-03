9/11 Mobile Exhibit visits Clinton Casino

The 9/11 Mobile Museum parked its trailer in the Wild Rose Casino parking lot over the weekend. Families, veterans, and local officers all came to pay their respects to the victims, and honor the men and women who sacrificed their lives on that fateful day.

The casino has even been letting local policeman and firefighters visit the exhibit before hours, and meet with the men who served in New York on September 11th.

The Wild Rose Casino Security Manager, Andrew Smith, says, "They're brothers in arms with these guys. We hope that our first responders never have to experience anything like these folks have, but knowing that they have that brotherhood with them - it's hugely important. It's been really nice to watch them interact with those guys."