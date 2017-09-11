9/11 moves West Liberty Reserve Officer to public service

We all remember where we were that September Day.

"Time stood still," said West Liberty Police Chief Kary Kinmonth. He was helping 5th graders at a Davenport Middle School at the time.

Andrew Mendez saw it first hand.

"That day was just... I'll never forget it. I can't forget it," he said.

Then a sixth grader, he stepped outside for morning recess in the Upper West Side of Manhattan. His teachers quickly brought him and his classmates back inside.

"You could hear the sirens and the pandemonium just in that part of Manhattan alone," he said.

"My sister came and picked me up," he added, recalling that morning of September 11th. "She told me what had happened, which was the first plane hitting. By the time we got home, unfortunately we looked out and could see the second plane hit."

"It was literally like watching something get erased from a piece of paper."

That first hand experience and family members responding to ground zero moved him to public service.

"It was pretty shocking and after having family in law enforcement, knowing that in my heart they were all down there," he added.

Now, there's another reason why he won't forget this somber day.

Mendez had applied to become a reserve officer in West Liberty. He thought he was coming in to the department on Monday to sign paperwork.

"He did not know he was getting sworn in," said Chief Kinmonth. "It was really neat."

He will start as a reserve officer, an unpaid position that will eventually lead to a full time position in West Liberty or another department.

"This is my start, this is what I've been waiting for and looking forward to," Mendez said.

He's excited to serve the West Liberty Community.

"I'm looking forward to getting out there and really meeting people," he said.

While in the back of his mind, never forgetting the reason he'll be serving.

"Because of this day, I appreciate what I have and what I'm doing now," he said. "Today is the reason why."