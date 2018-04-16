9th grader steals over $93,000 from friend's living room

Tokyo Police arrested a ninth-grade girl on suspicion of stealing nearly more than $93,00 when playing at her friend's house.

The girl allegedly handed the money out to students at school.

Police say they believe she stole the money from her friend's living room when she went over to play in January or February. She would play at her friend's two to three times a week.

She is thought to have given the money to around 10 students in her class.

The girl has admitted to the theft and says that she did it because she was feeling ostracized and stressed.

Police are carefully investigating the crime and her motive.