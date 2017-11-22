A Boost For The Economy And Education

Festival of Trees is an annual attraction, bringing thousands of people to the Quad Cities each year. The glitz and glamour is also a very visual way to raise money for local arts programs.

Carmen Darland is with Quad City Arts. She says about a third of the people who attend Festival are from out of town. They come from about a sixty mile radius.

Money raised by the event helps to fund visiting artist programs at schools. For many students, this is their first exposure to either the visual or performing arts.

The arts are about a seventy nine million dollar industry in the Scott, Rock Island, and Mercer County communities. Darland says about nineteen hundred people are employed full time in the arts in our area.

Eighteen area high schools have their work on display at Festival. Student artists who perhaps aspire to pursue the arts in college.

Festival is fun for the family and a big boost for art lovers near and far.