A central Davenport neighborhood comes together after assault

A central Davenport neighborhood is rallying to the aid of an elderly woman after her violent assault.

Monday night a man broke into a home on Arlington Avenue, beat the homeowner and fled the scene.

Neighbor and friend of the victim, Janet Weigel describes the scene that night, telling TV6, "I saw her on the porch just bloodied and the paramedics are trying to help her, and she said, 'somebody hurt me, somebody tried to kill me.'"

Neighbors close to the victim say after the incident, she claimed to recognize her attacker as a man who helped her with lawn work and other home projects.

Arlington Avenue resident Regina Haddock, says since the incident, neighbors have been stepping up security. One home in the 2400 block just installed a security system.

She advises neighbors, "you have to be smart about who we interact with especially as we get older we have to only work with people that we trust."

The suspect has been identified as 34-year-old Terry Joe Christner. He was arrested last night and is charged with first-degree burglary, escape and interference with official acts with injury, which is a misdemeanor.