A cool front from Lake Michigan will act as a boundary for showers and storms to develop this afternoon. While coverage will be very spotty and isolated storms will be capable of producing hail and gusty winds. Severe weather is not expected.
What is expected area wide today is a wide range in temperatures. The QC will hit the upper 80s while areas NE of the QC could only be stuck in the 70s due to the Lake Michigan enhanced air.
A Few Isolated Storms Today Otherwise Sunny
