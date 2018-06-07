A Few Strong Storms Possible This Afternoon/Evening

The atmosphere will be very active in the midwest over the next 7 days. Afternoon storms will develop as the atmosphere destabilizes with highs in the 80s each day. This means anytime after 3PM storms could develop. Today the favored areas are west of the Mississippi river with a hail and high wind threat. This will grow into a bigger complex of storms overnight and move through our area. While there is a low end severe risk with overnight storms, the biggest threat will be heavy rain. Tonight storms will be mainly after 2AM and the lingering clouds and showers will keep highs to the low 80s on Friday.

Long story short. There will be chances for storms every day through this weekend with a couple of strong to severe storms each day.