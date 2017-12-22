A Merry homecoming for a 6 year old boy

It has been a long journey for six-year Caleb Clausen who received a homecoming after being hospitalized for 94 days.

“If this isn’t a miracle I don't know what is,” said Ben Clausen Caleb’s father.

In September 2017, a semi-truck hit Caleb; Clausen said it is amazing for Caleb to be alive.

“It has been a roller coaster I mean we've had our dark days we've had our light days and my faith has grown so strong through this miracle. I just couldn't believe it I mean one thing that I prayed for was that God just saved my son's life and that's all I asked for and for him to go above and beyond and slowly but surely bringing our old Caleb back to us I mean its… It’s very emotional,” said Clausen.

While Caleb was away, family and friends in the Walnut, Illinois community continued supporting Caleb with his favorite American hero, Captain America. It was the symbol of hope and encouragement through his recovery.

“It’s filled our hearts with joy with how he's just slowly thawing himself out to the old Caleb,” said Clausen.

Caleb had undergone 11 surgeries, three of which have been Neurological.

“Every surgery has been better than what was originally expected. I can't explain the strength of him I mean never underestimate the strength of children on how resilient they are,” said Clausen.

Clausen said having Caleb home is one of the best gifts he has received.

“Our next steps are to celebrate Christmas; we didn't think we were going to be able to celebrate. Caleb is our definite superhero,” said Clausen.

As Caleb’s Journey continues, he begins physical therapy next week.

Clausen said Caleb is recovering well, in due time he will be out of the wheelchair and up walking again.

Caleb’s Website: www.Pray4caleb.com

