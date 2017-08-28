A Quad Cities visit from Harvey???

After days of inundating rainfall Harvey can’t get away from the Gulf Coast soon enough! As do all former hurricanes, eventually former Hurricane Harvey will get caught up in the band of westerly winds that cross the United States and be pushed out toward the Atlantic Ocean.

Like other former hurricanes the remnants will also move a bit north as they are being pushed east. So in the case of Harvey, being forecast to fly over Arkansas, the shield of clouds that stretch far from the center will probably be able to be seen from the QCA, and the leftover rain will get as close as the southern third of Illinois.

2 computer models are shown depicting the location of Harvey early Saturday. At this point, the remnants would be classified as an “Extra-Tropical” cyclone. And, even though the low pressure system, once known as Harvey, would still be creating wind, rain, and clouds, the result would be nowhere near the brand of weather that it was producing while over the Gulf Coast!

Hopefully, at this point, Harvey’s troublesome weather will be nothing but a memory, albeit a bad one, for the folks of Texas especially!!! And I’m fairly certain that with the widespread devastation that Harvey brought to parts of the southern U.S. the World Meteorological Organization, which is responsible for the naming of hurricanes, will retire the name “Harvey” forever!

