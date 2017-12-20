A husband and wife are restoring shine to Old Number Three. Rachel and Brad Roeth are renovating a piece of Muscatine’s past.

The fire station was built more than a century ago. They hired several local contractors to do the work. The couple bought the station in 2016, paying eighty five thousand dollars for it.

They tried to preserve as much of the original as possible. They added new windows. Upstairs, they have three, new apartments. Two are occupied. Brad is an engineer. His business is on the first floor.

The station started as the Hershey Hose Company It serviced the Hershey Lumber Company right across the street. Rachel really enjoys history. When she learned about the history

of the former fire station, she was hooked. Way back when the firefighters pulled the apparatus by hand. The station was built in 1909.

The original brick and unique doors add sparkle to the building. A station restoration. A labor of love for a couple determined to preserve local history!

